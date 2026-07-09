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Nordea Bank (NRDBY) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Nordea Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nordea Bank is expected to report earnings on Thursday, July 16, with analysts forecasting $0.4018 per share in profit and $3.4187 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • In its last quarterly report, the bank posted $0.37 EPS, missing estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $3.41 billion came in slightly above expectations.
  • Analysts currently have an average "Hold" rating on the stock, even as recent firms like Citigroup and Morgan Stanley reiterated bullish views.
  • Interested in Nordea Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4018 per share and revenue of $3.4187 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Nordea Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Trading Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Nordea Bank has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NRDBY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRDBY

Nordea Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank's core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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