Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Nordea Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nordea Bank saw unusually high trading volume on Friday, with 1.35 million shares changing hands, up 117% from the previous session, while the stock finished slightly lower at $19.15.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and Citigroup kept a buy rating, but the overall consensus from analysts is currently “Hold.”
  • Recent earnings were close but slightly below expectations, as Nordea reported EPS of $0.37 versus the $0.38 estimate, while revenue came in above forecasts at $3.41 billion.
  • Interested in Nordea Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,349,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session's volume of 622,100 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $19.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRDBY

Nordea Bank Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank AB will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank's core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nordea Bank Right Now?

Before you consider Nordea Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordea Bank wasn't on the list.

While Nordea Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Executive order could send gold to 6,000 per ounce
Executive order could send gold to 6,000 per ounce
From Cedar Gold Group (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines