Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,349,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session's volume of 622,100 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $19.26.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRDBY

Nordea Bank Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank AB will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank's core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

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