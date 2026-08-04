Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.01 and last traded at $308.2470, with a volume of 91711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.62.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 314.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $636,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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