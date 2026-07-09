North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$3,158,100.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,158,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,158,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Get NOA alerts: Sign Up

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.53. 128,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$16.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$319.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. North American Construction Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$22.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOA

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider North American Construction Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and North American Construction Group wasn't on the list.

While North American Construction Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here