North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.09. North European Oil Royality Trust shares last traded at $7.2350, with a volume of 40,877 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRT shares. Weiss Ratings raised North European Oil Royality Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royality Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 91.27% and a return on equity of 498.36%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. North European Oil Royality Trust's payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royality Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the energy company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royality Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust NYSE: NRT is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust's sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

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