Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $61.4920 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 24.16%.The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Northeast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $124.15 on Monday. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Northeast Bancorp's payout ratio is 0.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 271,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 237.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 88,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northeast Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state‐chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northeast Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northeast Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Northeast Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here