Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Shares Down 2.8% - Time to Sell?

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Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Northern 2 VCT ( LON:NTV Get Free Report ) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 52. Approximately 771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

The company has a market cap of £131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.88.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.

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