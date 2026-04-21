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Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Shares Down 2.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Northern 2 VCT logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.8% to GBX 52 in mid-day trading, but turnover was extremely light at just 771 shares versus an average daily volume of 171,664.
  • The stock has a market cap of £131.12m, a P/E of 14.05 and low beta (0.22), and is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 53.30) and 200‑day (GBX 53.88) moving averages.
  • Northern 2 VCT is a venture capital trust that targets growth capital and fund‑of‑funds investments in UK unquoted and AIM‑quoted companies across sectors (excluding real estate).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV - Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 52. Approximately 771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of £131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.88.

About Northern 2 VCT

(Get Free Report)

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.

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