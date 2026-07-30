Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $594.0880 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 33.17%.The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas's payout ratio is presently -28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 25,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $499,744.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,713,444 shares in the company, valued at $33,240,813.60. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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