Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

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Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.5%

NTIC opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 57.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Northern Technologies International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on NTIC

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation NASDAQ: NTIC is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company's solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

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