Northland Securities Forecasts NTIC FY2027 Earnings

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International's current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

NTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Northern Technologies International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Northern Technologies International had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 57.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation NASDAQ: NTIC is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company's solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

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