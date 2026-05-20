Northland Securities Has Optimistic View of NNE Q3 Earnings

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Nano Nuclear Energy's current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NNE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

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Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 5.15. Nano Nuclear Energy has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, Director Seth Jason Berl sold 3,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $101,456.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,218.84. The trade was a 48.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.77% of the company's stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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