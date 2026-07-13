Northland Securities Predicts NTIC FY2026 Earnings

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International's current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

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Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Technologies International has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 713,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 142,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation NASDAQ: NTIC is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company's solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

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