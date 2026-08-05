Northland Securities Predicts SPS Commerce Q3 Earnings

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce's current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for SPS Commerce's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.60.

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SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.53. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company had revenue of $197.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,986 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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