Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Northrim BanCorp's payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NRIM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRIM

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp is the bank holding company for Northrim Bank, a community bank headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. The company offers a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury and cash management solutions.

With branches located across Alaska's major population centers—such as Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau—Northrim serves both urban and rural communities.

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