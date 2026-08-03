Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Northrop Grumman logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Northrop Grumman, with 11 buy ratings, eight holds and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is $659, ranging from $533 to $745 among recently updated estimates.
  • Northrop Grumman’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $7.68 versus the $6.82 consensus and revenue of $10.88 billion, up 5.1% year over year. The company guided to fiscal 2026 EPS of $28.60–$29.10.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $2.47 per share, or $9.88 annually, producing a 1.8% yield. Institutional investors own 83.4% of the stock, while shares recently traded at $543.87.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $659.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $666.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $543.87 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $479.02 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after acquiring an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $240,603,000 after acquiring an additional 421,215 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $229,033,000 after acquiring an additional 293,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after acquiring an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Northrop Grumman Right Now?

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines