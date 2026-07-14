Northrop Grumman (NOC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $10.8021 billion for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $541.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $540.52 and its 200 day moving average is $625.71. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $493.84 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $683.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here