Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.1950. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.1965, with a volume of 4,148,847 shares traded.

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Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $318.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of personalized dendritic cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's proprietary platform harnesses patient-derived dendritic cells to present tumor-specific antigens and stimulate a targeted immune response. By tailoring each vaccine to the individual patient's tumor profile, the approach aims to improve outcomes and reduce off-target toxicity associated with conventional therapies.

The company's lead candidate, DCVax®-L, is designed for patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and has advanced through a global Phase III clinical trial.

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