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Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Northwest Biotherapeutics logo with Medical background
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Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.1950. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.1965, with a volume of 4,148,847 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $318.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of personalized dendritic cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's proprietary platform harnesses patient-derived dendritic cells to present tumor-specific antigens and stimulate a targeted immune response. By tailoring each vaccine to the individual patient's tumor profile, the approach aims to improve outcomes and reduce off-target toxicity associated with conventional therapies.

The company's lead candidate, DCVax®-L, is designed for patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and has advanced through a global Phase III clinical trial.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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