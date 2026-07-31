Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company's previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,953,551. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Chidsey purchased 153,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,660.37. The trade was a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $246,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,675,830 shares of the company's stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,730 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company's stock worth $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here