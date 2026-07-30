Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.500 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.3%

NCLH opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the acquisition, the director owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,660.37. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 703,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. The trade was a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,675 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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