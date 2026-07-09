Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and traded as high as $31.80. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 34,506 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norwood Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

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Norwood Financial Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Norwood Financial had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Norwood Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,760. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,297 shares of company stock valued at $97,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

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