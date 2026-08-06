Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:NMG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,298 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NMG. National Bank Financial raised Nouveau Monde Graphite to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Nouveau Monde Graphite from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nouveau Monde Graphite

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is a Canadian mineral development company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-purity natural graphite for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company’s flagship Matawinie graphite project, located north of Montreal in the province of Québec, represents one of the largest known high-grade natural graphite deposits globally. Nouveau Monde Graphite aims to advance the project toward commercial production by leveraging Québec’s abundant renewable hydroelectric power and strong mining expertise.

In addition to its core mining operations, the company operates a demonstration plant in Bécancour, Québec, where it produces coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) anode material.

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