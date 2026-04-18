Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at National Bank Financial

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NMG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.40.

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Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NYSE NMG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.84. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite is a Canadian mineral development company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-purity natural graphite for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company’s flagship Matawinie graphite project, located north of Montreal in the province of Québec, represents one of the largest known high-grade natural graphite deposits globally. Nouveau Monde Graphite aims to advance the project toward commercial production by leveraging Québec’s abundant renewable hydroelectric power and strong mining expertise.

In addition to its core mining operations, the company operates a demonstration plant in Bécancour, Québec, where it produces coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) anode material.

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