Nova (NVMI) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $250.3280 million for the quarter. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $366.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.13. Nova has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nova

In related news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of Nova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,463,892.64. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,750.52. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Nova by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 47,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Nova by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 154,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $556.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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