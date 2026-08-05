Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$304.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.1 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.680-3.740 EPS.

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Novanta Trading Down 4.0%

NOVT stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 548,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Novanta has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $265.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.740 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOVT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,432,537.23. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,474 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,100,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $141,827,000 after buying an additional 104,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,562 shares of the technology company's stock worth $92,998,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Novanta by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 600,146 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,540,000 after buying an additional 404,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novanta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,921 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

Further Reading

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