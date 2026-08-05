Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.680-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Novanta also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Novanta in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novanta currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.00.

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Novanta Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NOVT traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. 548,040 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,732. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.07. Novanta has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $265.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $262.30 million. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.740 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $1,047,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389.93. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,089 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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