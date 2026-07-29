Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7680 per share and revenue of $10.8912 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $64.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after buying an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,594,000 after buying an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,514,000 after buying an additional 1,468,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,882,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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