Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 6.1% - Here's Why

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $44.2390. 17,950,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 17,988,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

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Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,660,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $76,444,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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