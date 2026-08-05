NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $112.50 and last traded at $116.7310, with a volume of 13649061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.47.

The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.31 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS.

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NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

More NRG Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NRG outlined a 1.2-gigawatt Texas build-own-operate project targeting approximately $500 million in annual adjusted EBITDA once operational, with commercial operation expected in late 2029. The project provides a potentially significant long-term earnings catalyst, although returns depend on construction, financing and execution. NRG outlines 1.2 GW Texas BYOP project

NRG outlined a 1.2-gigawatt Texas build-own-operate project targeting approximately once operational, with commercial operation expected in late 2029. The project provides a potentially significant long-term earnings catalyst, although returns depend on construction, financing and execution. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 11% year over year to exceed expectations. NRG also reported $1.12 billion of operating cash flow, $1.03 billion of free cash flow before growth investments and $1.22 billion of adjusted EBITDA, supporting shareholder returns and future investment. NRG Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased to exceed expectations. NRG also reported $1.12 billion of operating cash flow, $1.03 billion of free cash flow before growth investments and $1.22 billion of adjusted EBITDA, supporting shareholder returns and future investment. Neutral Sentiment: NRG reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.90 to $9.90 . While maintaining the forecast reduces the risk of a formal earnings downgrade, the range’s midpoint remains below some analysts’ expectations, limiting its positive impact. NRG Energy Q2 Adjusted Earnings Fall

NRG reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of . While maintaining the forecast reduces the risk of a formal earnings downgrade, the range’s midpoint remains below some analysts’ expectations, limiting its positive impact. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $1.49, below estimates near $1.66–$1.69 and down from $1.73–$1.68 a year earlier. Analysts attributed the shortfall in part to higher interest costs, while the company’s high leverage increases sensitivity to financing expenses. NRG Energy misses quarterly profit estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 15.7%

The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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