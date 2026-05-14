NU (NYSE:NU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from NU's conference call:

Nu Holdings reported record first-quarter revenue of $5 billion and record net income of $871 million , with customer growth and ARPAC expansion continuing to drive earnings power.

Nu Holdings reported and , with customer growth and ARPAC expansion continuing to drive earnings power. The company said its customer base surpassed 135 million , including 115 million in Brazil and 15 million in Mexico , while monthly activity remained strong at 83% .

The company said its customer base surpassed , including and , while monthly activity remained strong at . Credit metrics were described as being driven by seasonality, portfolio growth, and product mix rather than asset-quality deterioration, with management emphasizing that provisioning remained conservative and aligned with internal expectations.

Credit metrics were described as being driven by rather than asset-quality deterioration, with management emphasizing that provisioning remained conservative and aligned with internal expectations. Efficiency improved to a record low 17.6% reported ratio, aided by both structural gains and timing benefits, though management still expects full-year 2026 efficiency to be around 20% .

Efficiency improved to a reported ratio, aided by both structural gains and timing benefits, though management still expects full-year 2026 efficiency to be around . Management highlighted major long-term growth opportunities in Mexico, SME banking in Brazil, and the U.S., while continuing to push its AI transformation across products, underwriting, and operations.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

NU Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 80,546,757 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. NU has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insider Activity at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in NU by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,755 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here