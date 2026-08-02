Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Sunday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $320.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.70 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.9%

NUS stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Nu Skin Enterprises's payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,955 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 18,564 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

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