Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $370.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:NUS opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company's stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

Further Reading

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