Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NUS stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $370.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $382.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 106,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,955 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company's stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

Further Reading

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