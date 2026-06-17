Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Nucor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nucor from $244.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.35. 1,890,379 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,676. Nucor has a 52-week low of $122.82 and a 52-week high of $270.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is 22.18%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,614,750. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here