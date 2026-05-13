Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.44 and last traded at $234.4190, with a volume of 256353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.83.

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Key Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,465,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,390.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,242.37. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock worth $15,672,093 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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