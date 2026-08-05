Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 4,111 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Nurix Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Nurix Therapeutics insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,111 shares for approximately $100,144 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her ownership by 3.39% to 117,227 shares.
  • Stock performance and financials: NRIX rose 6.3% and opened at $24.69, near its 12-month high of $25.08. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.81 per share and revenue of $9.04 million, both worse than analyst expectations.
  • Analyst outlook: Wall Street maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with 13 Buy, one Hold, and one Sell rating and a consensus price target of $34, above the reported trading price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $100,143.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,855,649.72. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 30th, Gwenn Hansen sold 3,847 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $89,942.86.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $107,880.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.79. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 928.44% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,949,512 shares of the company's stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,736 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,881,069 shares of the company's stock worth $92,594,000 after buying an additional 2,620,323 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the company's stock worth $88,969,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,658,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,431 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nurix Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Nurix Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nurix Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Nurix Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines