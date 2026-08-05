Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 4,356 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,356 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,675. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Gwenn Hansen sold 4,111 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $100,143.96.

On Thursday, July 30th, Gwenn Hansen sold 3,847 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $89,942.86.

On Thursday, June 25th, Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $107,880.00.

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Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. 1,343,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,337. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 928.44%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Nurix Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nurix Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi initiated a Phase 1 trial of SAR448272/NX-3911, an oral STAT6 degrader developed through its collaboration with Nurix. The milestone triggered a $10 million payment to Nurix, bringing collaboration proceeds to approximately $139 million. Nurix remains eligible for about $453 million in additional STAT6-related milestones, potential royalties, and retains a U.S. co-development and co-promotion option. Nurix Announces $10 Million Milestone Payment Associated With Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of a STAT6 Degrader

Sanofi initiated a Phase 1 trial of SAR448272/NX-3911, an oral STAT6 degrader developed through its collaboration with Nurix. The milestone triggered a to Nurix, bringing collaboration proceeds to approximately $139 million. Nurix remains eligible for about $453 million in additional STAT6-related milestones, potential royalties, and retains a U.S. co-development and co-promotion option. Positive Sentiment: Nurix enrolled the first patient in the registrational Phase 3 DAYBreak CLL-306 trial of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor. The trial is designed to test whether bexobrutideg is superior to pirtobrutinib, advancing the program toward a potential pivotal readout and commercialization. Nurix Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 DAYBreak CLL-306 Trial

Nurix enrolled the first patient in the registrational Phase 3 DAYBreak CLL-306 trial of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor. The trial is designed to test whether bexobrutideg is superior to pirtobrutinib, advancing the program toward a potential pivotal readout and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $34 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. The bullish view reflects confidence in Nurix’s clinical pipeline and upcoming value-creating milestones. Benzinga analyst rating report

Needham reaffirmed its rating and assigned a $34 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. The bullish view reflects confidence in Nurix’s clinical pipeline and upcoming value-creating milestones. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Hans Van Houte and insider Gwenn Hansen sold shares worth approximately $116,000 and $100,000, respectively. Both transactions were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing the likelihood that the sales signal a change in management’s outlook, although they may add modest near-term selling pressure.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $92,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,949,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,736 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,658,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,431 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,555,877 shares of the company's stock worth $67,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,728 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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