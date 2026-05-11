NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential downside of 47.11% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.08.

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NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. 21,151,503 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,667,260. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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