NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 10.8% - Here's What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.6420. 66,467,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 27,336,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

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NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of NuScale Power from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.96.

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NuScale Power Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $162,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,436,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,088,217.04. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,949.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,072,082 shares of company stock worth $321,594,608 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NuScale Power by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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