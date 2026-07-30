NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 13.4% - Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.61. 34,756,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,459,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Get NuScale Power alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 187.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 177,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here