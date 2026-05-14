NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 1.1% Higher - What's Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.0890. 27,991,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 29,124,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

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Trending Headlines about NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on NuScale Power, which suggests at least one Wall Street firm still sees upside in the company’s long-term SMR growth story.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a rating on NuScale Power, which suggests at least one Wall Street firm still sees upside in the company’s long-term SMR growth story. Positive Sentiment: South Korea is reportedly exploring an investment and partnership tied to NuScale’s SMR program, including potential collaboration on the Uljin project. That could expand NuScale’s international pipeline and strengthen its position as a global SMR partner. South Korea Talks Add New Test For NuScale Power SMR Story

South Korea is reportedly exploring an investment and partnership tied to NuScale’s SMR program, including potential collaboration on the Uljin project. That could expand NuScale’s international pipeline and strengthen its position as a global SMR partner. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities slightly raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for NuScale Power, indicating somewhat better near-term expectations.

Northland Securities slightly raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for NuScale Power, indicating somewhat better near-term expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northland also lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate, suggesting analysts still expect earnings improvement over time as the business develops.

Northland also lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate, suggesting analysts still expect earnings improvement over time as the business develops. Neutral Sentiment: Broader nuclear-sector news remains supportive, including project progress at Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington SMR build and stronger outlooks from nuclear-related suppliers as AI-driven power demand grows.

Broader nuclear-sector news remains supportive, including project progress at Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington SMR build and stronger outlooks from nuclear-related suppliers as AI-driven power demand grows. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is not fully aligned: another note says analysts are conflicted on NuScale Power, pointing to uncertainty around valuation and execution.

Analyst sentiment is not fully aligned: another note says analysts are conflicted on NuScale Power, pointing to uncertainty around valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: A new report showed a 13.34% cut to NuScale Power’s price target to $17.81, which can weigh on the stock by signaling reduced near-term confidence. NuScale Power (SMR) price target decreased by 13.34% to 17.81

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. The business's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock worth $481,029,608 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 686.9% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company's stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 609,450 shares of the company's stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock worth $263,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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