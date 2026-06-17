NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 4.8% - Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 47,572,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,435,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

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NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,936,472 shares of company stock valued at $472,831,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 37.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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