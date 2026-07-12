Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutanix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,514,943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,422,247,000 after purchasing an additional 832,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,452,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $591,991,000 after buying an additional 4,826,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,964 shares of the technology company's stock worth $272,452,000 after buying an additional 135,533 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $224,021,000 after buying an additional 2,786,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,647,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $188,528,000 after buying an additional 447,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $54.79. 6,403,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.34 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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