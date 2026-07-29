Nutrien (NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $10.4643 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nutrien Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,415,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,219,733 shares of the company's stock worth $450,310,000 after purchasing an additional 305,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Scotia raised shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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