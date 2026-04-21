Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Insider Kerry Wentworth Sells 36,750 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) insider Kerry Wentworth sold 36,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $184,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,530. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kerry Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Kerry Wentworth sold 200,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $904,000.00.

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Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,549. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 325.31%.The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nuvation Bio from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUVB

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,143 shares of the company's stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 687,597 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 259,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company's stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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