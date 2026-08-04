Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Nuvectis Pharma logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nuvectis Pharma shares gapped lower after the company reported quarterly EPS of negative $0.30, missing the consensus estimate of negative $0.25. Shares opened at $19.26 versus a prior close of $21.60.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Roth Capital and HC Wainwright issued buy ratings with higher price targets, while Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating. MarketBeat data shows a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $35.
  • Insiders recently bought shares, including CEO Ron Bentsur’s $250,000 purchase and major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri’s $916,000 purchase. Insiders own 28.55% of the company, while institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $19.26. Nuvectis Pharma shares last traded at $20.0850, with a volume of 234,790 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvectis Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $13.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVCT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,688,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,768,480. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,186,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,378,072.32. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 28.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company's stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 6.4%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -0.26.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nuvectis Pharma Right Now?

Before you consider Nuvectis Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nuvectis Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Nuvectis Pharma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines