Nuveen Sl Tfip Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

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Nuveen Sl Tfip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Sl Tfip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 256,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Sl Tfip

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average.

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