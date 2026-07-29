NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) CEO Sells $178,456.08 in Stock

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Baker sold 1,518 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $178,456.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,616,124.60. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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NVE Stock Performance

NVEC stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.26. 258,271 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. NVE Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 57.64%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. NVE's dividend payout ratio is 107.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEC. Weiss Ratings upgraded NVE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on NVEC

Key Stories Impacting NVE

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVE reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on $11.03 million in revenue , an earnings beat that reinforced investor confidence in the semiconductor company’s profitability. Management also affirmed its dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. NVE (NVEC) Is Up 38.8% After Earnings Beat And Dividend Affirmation Has The Bull Case Changed?

NVE reported quarterly earnings of on , an earnings beat that reinforced investor confidence in the semiconductor company’s profitability. Management also affirmed its dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: NVE’s fundamentals remain strong, with a reported net margin of 57.64% and return on equity of 30.53%. However, the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of about 30 and position near its 52-week high may leave shares sensitive to profit-taking if future results or guidance disappoint.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVE by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in NVE by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company's stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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