nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.380 EPS.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 33.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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