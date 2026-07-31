nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000-5.100 EPS.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. nVent Electric has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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