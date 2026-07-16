NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $205.85 and last traded at $207.40. 120,870,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 167,054,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Japan AI push with partnerships across robotics, manufacturing, healthcare, and infrastructure, including a national AI infrastructure effort and a new AI factory initiative. These deals deepen NVIDIA’s presence in a key growth market and support longer-term demand for its chips and software. Japan Government, Industrial Leaders and NVIDIA Launch the World's First National AI Infrastructure

NVIDIA expanded its Japan AI push with partnerships across robotics, manufacturing, healthcare, and infrastructure, including a national AI infrastructure effort and a new AI factory initiative. These deals deepen NVIDIA’s presence in a key growth market and support longer-term demand for its chips and software. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back on delay rumors, which should help reduce investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation product cycle. Nvidia CEO Huang denies Vera Rubin delays, says AI accelerator is in production

CEO Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back on delay rumors, which should help reduce investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation product cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to sound constructive on NVIDIA, with KeyBanc reiterating an Overweight rating and a $330 price target, citing strong earnings potential into fiscal 2028. Analyst coverage update

Analysts continued to sound constructive on NVIDIA, with KeyBanc reiterating an Overweight rating and a $330 price target, citing strong earnings potential into fiscal 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports discussed NVIDIA’s expanding “physical AI” ecosystem in Japan and new tools like Cosmos 3 Edge and Nemotron, which reinforce the company’s platform strategy but may not move near-term earnings immediately.

Several reports discussed NVIDIA’s expanding “physical AI” ecosystem in Japan and new tools like Cosmos 3 Edge and Nemotron, which reinforce the company’s platform strategy but may not move near-term earnings immediately. Negative Sentiment: NVDA also traded lower as semiconductor stocks sold off broadly, suggesting the weakness was driven more by sector rotation and risk reduction than by a company-specific setback. Why Nvidia stock is down around 2.5% on Thursday

NVDA also traded lower as semiconductor stocks sold off broadly, suggesting the weakness was driven more by sector rotation and risk reduction than by a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: Persistent concerns around insider selling and mixed institutional positioning may also weigh on sentiment, even though they do not change the underlying business outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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